FG Vows End to Illegal Bunkering, Vandalism, Others

The Federal Government has restated its commitment to tackle the challenges facing the nation such as illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal fishing, and water trespassing, among others.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the Maritime Security Unit of the Deep Blue Project in 5 Battalion Nigerian Army, Elele, Rivers State, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, highlighted the importance of the Deep Blue Project in protecting the nation’s waterways.

He said that the establishment and training of the Maritime Security Unit Forces is a crucial aspect of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister charged the graduating officers to prepare to tackle challenges such as illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal fishing, and water trespassing, among others.

He said he was optimistic that the graduands, having undergone professional combat training, would confidently address these challenges and will enable them ensure peace and economic prosperity of the nation.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone in the actualization of the Deep Blue Project, aimed at enhancing the security of Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He commended the graduating Maritime Security officers for their successful completion of the training program, stating that “Your dedication and hard work have earned you this achievement, and I am proud to congratulate you on this milestone.”

He also extended his gratitude to the Honourable Minister of Maritime and Blue Economy for the Ministry’s support and collaboration in establishing the Maritime Security Unit. “Your Ministry’s commitment to the Deep Blue Project has been instrumental in its success, and I appreciate your unwavering support.”

Furthermore, he expressed his appreciation to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for their technical expertise and resources contributed to the project.

Additionally, he acknowledged the facilitators and trainers involved in the program, saying, “Your expertise and guidance have equipped these officers with the necessary skills to excel in their duties. Your contributions to the success of this program are greatly appreciated.”