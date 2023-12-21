Headline

FG Vows Action Against Kidney Trafficking in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health has said it is deeply concerned following a report about an underground kidney market in Abuja where the rich prey on the poor.

Condemning the illegality, the Ministry described it as heinous and inhumane.

This was contained in a statement signed by Patricia Ouworth, Director, Media and Public Relations)

The statement read in part, “We sympathize with those affected and wish to inform the public that the National Health Act (NHA) 2014 Sections 51-56 prohibits this illegal practice. Individuals who contravene or fail to comply with these provisions are committing an offense and are liable to a fine of N1,000,000 or imprisonment of not less than two years, or both. Both buyers and sellers engaging in this illegal trade, as well as medical practitioners and facilities where the act is performed, will face the full consequences of the law.

“Donating kidneys should only be carried out based on informed consent of the donor and medical advice, with privileged information about the process to save lives. The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is investigating allegations of medical practitioners engaged in such activities.

“While the Federal Ministry of Health is dedicated to improving regulatory standards and practices to enhance an effective and efficient healthcare system in line with the renewed hope agenda, we advise the public not to engage in such illegal practices. If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of these perpetrators, please contact the Federal Ministry of Health at 08033228978.”

