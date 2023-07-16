FG Urges Patience, Says Benefit Of Fuel Subsidy Removal Coming

Dr. Nasir Idris, the Chairman of the Palliative Committee on Subsidy Removal and Governor of Kebbi State, has assured Nigerians that measures were being taken to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal.

During a meeting held in Abuja, Idris expressed this commitment, as conveyed in a statement by his spokesperson, Ahmed Idris.

“The committee sat and deliberated on possible ways to cushion the effects of subsidy removal and very soon Nigerians will start reaping the benefits of this.

“All we need is patience, support and cooperation from all Nigerians to enable us achieve the set goals and objectives of establishing the committee by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Idris said.