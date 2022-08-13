FG Urges Civil Servants To E,brace FCSSIP

The Federal Government has enjoined Civil Servants to embrace the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP2021 – 2025) for improved productivity and service delivery.

Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, made this known today in Abuja during the 2022 Ministerial Service Award of Excellence for deserving staff/Town Hall Meeting.

The Minister said, ” I want to use this medium and encourage staff to be solution providers and also develop attitudinal change in fulfilment of the objective of FCSSIP 2021-2025.

“it is also important to note that the newly introduced Performance Management System will soon become fully operational and will provide the parameter for future selections of awards”, he said.

On the awardees, he said: “today’s event is set aside to celebrate and recognize these officers who have distinguished themselves in the course of performing their duties excellently, through their commitment, dedication, diligence and leadership skills “.

According to the him, the gesture will equally encourage and motivate other staff to work harder and improve their performance with a view to winning the awards in the future.

The Minister futher stated that no nation can prosper without a capable work force, adding that a motivated, workforce can propel any nation to attain greater heights.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani

said the overall aim of the award is to reward hard work and encourage Civil Servants to do more and improve service delivery.

In the course of interaction during the town hall meeting, the Minister said the welfare of staff is his priority and will do all with the means available to ensure a conducive working environment.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of 43” television to staff in category A and refrigerators to those in category B.