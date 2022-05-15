FG Unveils Apps For Mitigating Insecurity

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System, (NISPSAS) mobile APP, designed to mitigate security challenges and other disaster owing to climate change in Nigeria.

The launching was held in the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja, the Minister said the innovation became imperative in stemming the tide of insecurity in the country. He added that the new app would stimulate intelligence gathering and prompt response to emerging security threats, with a slogan which he coined “See something Do N-Alert”, in the usage of the new mobile App that has been upgraded recently to meet with current security challenges in the country.

Aregbosola, in his words, said the government has committed and shall continue to commit unprecedented amount of resources to address security with personnel and equipment, but the good news is that government is winning, even though there are still occasional flashes of heightening, the figures continue to go down as more criminals are apprehended and others are deterred, just as peace continues to return to hitherto troubled area.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, in his welcome remarks, stressed the need for deployment of ICT in fighting insecurity and its various dimensions, such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and others, hence the need for the innovation of this security alert system.

In his tribute, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammad, congratulated the Ministry of Interior for the new initiative, he added that the platform would go a long way in the fight against insecurity, he, however, assured that his ministry would collaborate with Interior Ministry in showcasing the mobile app to the general public for participation, as he said security is the concern of everybody.

It was a very colourful ceremony with the former Minister of Interior, Dambazau Bello in attendance, others are the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, representative of the Head of Service of the Federation, Permanent Secretaries of Special Duties, Science, Technology and innovation, Controller and Commandant General’s of Agencies and Directors of the Ministry.