FG, TUC Review Progress Made on Agreement Reached

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, and the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday held a meeting to review the progress made on the agreement reached between the federal government and organised labour on October, 2023.

The meeting was a direct response to a press statement issued by the minister on Wednesday, highlighting progress made on various items in the agreements, including wage award payments, minimum wage review, and support for workers.

8n a fresh statement, the minister said the TUC responded positively to the statement and acknowledged the progress recorded so far.

She said, “However, we recognize that there is still more to be done. While prioritizing the welfare of workers is paramount, the federal government remains firmly committed to social dialogue as the key to achieving industrial peace and harmony.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the TUC for acknowledging the government’s ongoing efforts and their continued pressure to achieve even more. I also urge them to remain patriotic and consider the impact of their actions on the nation’s business climate.

“Together, through open communication and a collaborative spirit, we can build a more prosperous and harmonious future for all Nigerians.”