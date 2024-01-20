FG to Support Kwara Govt Dry Season Farming Programme

The Kwara State Government all-year-round farming programme received a boost yesterday when the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi assured the State Government of his Ministry’s support in the implementation of its dry season farming programme.

Dr. Abdullahi gave the assurance in Ilorin during his working visit to all federal agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Minister, who reiterated the federal government’s readiness to embark on a nationwide dry season farming with a view to achieving its objectives on self-reliance in food production in the country.

He enjoined all the federal agencies under the Ministry to collaborate with the Kwara State Government for a successful outcome of the programme in the state.

“Looking at the four major commodities that we want to produce; rice, wheat, maize, and cassava, we will realize that they are food for both human and animals”, he stated.

The Minister, who described small scale farmers as the bedrock of agricultural sector of the country, urged the state to join the federal government in giving out all the needed supports and enabling environment to thrive in the farming business.

Earlier, in her welcome remarks, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas described the visit of the Minister as timely and a boost to fastrack the realization of the state government’s policy thrust on agriculture as contained in the State’s Agricultural Master Plan.

She also seized the opportunity to discuss areas of collaboration with the Minister and all heads of federal agencies in the state.