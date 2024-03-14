FG to Spend N178.9bn on Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and InterGovernmental Affairs (FMSDIGA) has unveiled plans to allocate N178.9 billion over five years to implement the eight priority areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the executive summary of the FMSDIGA strategic plan 2024-2028, presented by Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon Zaphaniah Jisalo, the ministry is set to play a significant role in realizing Tinubu’s developmental policies and the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025.

Jisalo emphasized that the FMSDIGA, along with two other federal ministries, is tasked with contributing to the implementation of Tinubu’s agenda, demonstrating the government’s commitment to prioritizing these developmental objectives.

Furthermore, the minister pledged rigorous monitoring of projects undertaken by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including constituency projects nationwide.

Jisalo said: “On our own part as a ministry and as part of our mandates, is to monitor, do evaluation and also certify the payment. You know some of the projects are not in our ministry, they are in other ministries, we will collaborate with them to know what the national assemblies are doing.”