FG to Reward Super Eagles for Reaching AFCON Final

The Federal Government has promised to reward the Super Eagles for their commitment and dedication in reaching the Final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles got to the final by beating South Africa 4-2 on penalties after regular time and extra time ended 1-1.

After the game, Vice President Kashim Shettima who visited the players and officials in the dressing room, told them that the government and people of Nigeria are proud of their accomplishment.

The VP was accompanied by Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Minister for Youth, Dr. Jamila Ibrahim as well as Oil mogul Wale Tinubu, FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick and NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau.