FG to Review Sale of Houses Under National Housing Programme

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has said it is currently in the process of revising the conditions and procedures for sales of houses under the National Housing Programme.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, the ministry revealed that part of the new sales process is the completion of an Expression of Interest Form.

“Interested subscribers who were offered a Provisional offer of Allocation that elapsed between 10th March 2022 and 18th October 2023 are free to re-apply by completing the Expression of Interest Form.

“All interested subscribers are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Federal Controllers of Housing and Urban Development in the 36 states of the Federation and Federal Capital Territory at no cost.

“However, Nigerians in the diaspora who are interested in subscribing to the Houses are to obtain their Expression of Interest Forms from the office of the Chaimmon/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,” the statement read in part.