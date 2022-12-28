FG To Review Salaries Of Civil Servants

The Federal Government will soon review the salary of civil servants to meet up with present economic realities.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, while addressing newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ngige also revealed that a presidential committee on salaries has been set up towards the effect.

He said, “Yes, I am saying that the Presidential Committee on Salaries is working hand-in-hand with the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission.

“The commission is mandated by the Act establishing them to fix salaries, wages, and emoluments in not only the public service.

“If you want their assistance and you are in the private sector, they will also assist you. They have what is called the template for remuneration, for compensation.

“So, if you work, you get compensated, if you don’t work, you will not be compensated.

“So they have the matrix to do the evaluation. They are working with the Presidential Committee on Salaries chaired by the finance ministry and I am the co-chair to look at the demands of the workers.

“Outside this, I said discussions on that evaluation are ongoing.”

When asked if a time line has been fixed for implementation of new salary increase, Ngige said: “As we enter the new year government will make some pronouncements in that direction.”