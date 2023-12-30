FG to Punish Those Engaged in Breast Ironing

In the bid to stop harmful practices against the girl child, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye, has said that those engaging in the practice of breast ironing will be punished.

This was after she visited the communities of Pygba Sama and Kpaduma in Abuja, which are known to practice the act of ironing the girl child’s breast as they believe it makes them look less attractive to men and will help them live a better life.

“Using this opportunity I educated and sensitized them on the new law the Ministry is passing against breast ironing and other societal norms and the consequences if caught still practising any,” the minister said in a post on her official X account.

“I made them understand that the local means of disseminating information (town criers) will be used as no excuse will be entertained as ignorance is not an excuse to law, any parent who is found guilty will have to face the mobile court for immediate consequences because every child is a government child.

“I went ahead to promise them sustainable empowerment which will be mapped out in the first week of January to their community, I also gave them a serious warning to stay away from the girl child breast practice of any kind. The communities through their district head Emmanuel Achezhi Gadewary showed an immense appreciation of the visit and promised they wont indulge in such practice again as they will sign an M.O.U with me as the Minister of Women’s Affairs not ever allow such to happen again.

“To further show their appreciation they gave me a chieftaincy title THE QUEEN OF WOMEN OF PYGBA and decorated me in their attire, I bestowed on them some gifts as well.”