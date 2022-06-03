FG To Partner ActionAid On Poverty Reduction Among Youths

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, @hmsundaydare has expressed his Ministry’s willingness to partner with ActionAid Nigeria in the area of poverty reduction, promotion of peace and security amongst the vast majority of unemployed youth through various initiatives put together by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

The Minister gave the assurance today in his office in Abuja, when members of the ActionAid Nigeria led by it’s Country Director, Ene Obi paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, the present administration is committed to the upliftment of the lives of our unemployed and productive youth roaming the streets. That is why he said,

“such initiatives like the Digital Skills, Entrepreneurship, Employability and Leadership (DEEL), Work Experience Programne (WEP), among others are packaged by government with the aim to reducing poverty amongst the youth who are vulnerable to committing crimes and criminalities as a result of unemployment.”

In addition to providing policy direction in youth and sports development affairs in Nigeria, Dare said, the Ministry will continue to work in collaboration with other government agencies, international development partners, civil society organisations, youth organisations and the private sector aimed at ensuring full implementation of policies and programmes of the federal government that will improve the lives of the Nigerian youth and make them contribute meaningfully to the economic growth and development of the country.

Mr Dare therefore called on ActionAid Nigeria, philanthropists and all relevant stakeholders to continue to join hands with the government in its bid to stem out poverty among the teeming youth so as to achieve lasting peace and security in our nation.