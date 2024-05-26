FG to Launch Home Delivery of Passports in June

The Minister of Interior Affairs, Olubunmi Tinubu-Ojo, has announced that Nigeria will begin home delivery of passports starting in June. This initiative was disclosed during his visit to inspect the new electronic gates at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s terminal in Abuja on Friday.

Tinubu-Ojo highlighted that the delay in rolling out home delivery services was primarily due to the absence of adequate data centres. He assured that the infrastructure is now in place to support the initiative.

His words: “We have completed the whole solution but when we came on board, we realised that the data centre was not really there. We were leveraging a private company data centre and we appreciate them for that assistance. We think that it is better to create a permanent solution to problems rather than quick fixes.

“We could have done it in February but we had to build our data centre from scratch to be able to keep the integrity of our data and national security intact. This is more important. It is disgraceful that NIS is 61 years old and NIS is a custodian of biometric data of Nigeria and we believe that NIS should be in charge of the data of Nigeria.

“It is not acceptable that this data is domiciled in a third party and that is why we have been able to do this,” he said.