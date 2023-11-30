FG to Improve NYSC Camps Nationwide

The Federal Government has promised to improve the condition of orientation camps of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the nation.

The assurance was given by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, during an unscheduled visit to the NYSC orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, on Tuesday.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, FMYD, Maryam Yusuf, Olawande bemoaned the deplorable condition of some NYSC camps nationwide, pledging to engage with all relevant authorities to transform Kwara State orientation camp and others nationwide.

“Mr. Olawande apologized to corps members over the deplorable condition of their camps, describing it as an unacceptable situation that must be looked into by all relevant stakeholders

“The Minister thanked them for their resilience, pledging that the Tinubu administration would not fail them,” the statement rea din part.

The Minister was quoted as saying, “If I can be a Minister, you all can become whatever you wish to be, and the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to encourage young people, and putting youth in charge of youth affairs is just one of such encouragements”.

“Where do you go from here? How do you live decent lives as graduates? These are some of the questions the Tinubu administration will answer for the youth. We’ll not fail you,” the Minister added.

In his remarks, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Kwara State, Mr. Onifade Olaoluwa expressed his happiness over the minister’s visit, describing it as a morale booster.

“We are happy with the visit of the Hon. Minister of State for Youth Development and equally excited with the prospects of his pledge to rejig the NYSC and improve its operations, especially as it concerns the camp facilities.” He said.

Before leaving the camp, the minister interacted with the corps members amid cheers. Olawande also visited the Mami market, where he bought some food items that were shared to them. The Minister also inspected the kitchen, hostels and the clinic.