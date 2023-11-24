FG to Flag Off Dry Season Farming Saturday

The Federal Government will on Saturday officially flag off the 2023/2024 dry season farming as part of measures to combat food inflation in the country.

The ceremony will take place in Kigawa and will be led by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and several other dignitaries.

A range of agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides, will be delivered to farmers at the occasion. The Federal Government is subsidizing the agricultural inputs by 50 per cent.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kingsley Osadolor, the Technical Advisor (Strategic Communication)

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The statement read in part, “The 2023/2024 dry season farming is being boosted by an African Development Bank facility and implemented under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro-Pocket (NAGS-AP) project.

“The implementation is ICT-driven with earlier steps taken to geo-locate farmlands, enumerate, register, and cluster no fewer than 250,000 farmers.

“The dry season farming is expected to take place in all the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“One critical requirement among others is availability of irrigable land where the dry season farming will take place.

“The crops being targeted for the 2023/24 season are wheat, for which seeds have been imported from Mexico; rice, maize, sorghum, soyabeans, and cassava.

“Wheat farmers have been guaranteed off-take of their produce by the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria.

“The Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Kyari, describes the flag-off as a milestone in realizing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“According to him, the availability of agricultural inputs and machinery will enhance the cultivation of about one hundred and twenty thousand hectares in different parts of the country.”