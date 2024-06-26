FG to Eradicate Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking

The Minister of Health, Muhammed Pate, has reiterated government’s effort to combat drug abuse to minimal bearing as the World commemorates the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Daju Kachollum mni, made this known at the Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the 2024 World Drug Day with the theme “The evidence is clear: Invest in prevention” held in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the 2018 National Survey on drug use and health revealed that the prevalence of drugs use in Nigeria was 14.4% equivalent to 14.3 million people between the ages of 15-64 use drugs like cannabis, amphetamines, tramadol, cocaine and codeine.

He further highlighted that, 40% of high risk drugs users in the country cannot access the needed treatment, adding that the Ministry in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has commenced infrastructural upgrading of some Federal Tertiary Hospitals, Federal Medical Centers, Teaching Hospitals and Rehabilitation Centers, to provide drugs related healthcare services delivery across the nation.

The Coordinating Minister, revealed some of the efforts of the Ministry on prevention and control of psychoactive substances in Nigeria, which include; Coordination of the National Technical Working Group on access and control of controlled medicines; Awareness creation on drug abuse and prevention in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education; provision of treatment and rehabilitation services for drug dependencethrough the Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).

Earlier, the Director of Food & Drug Department, Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare, Pharm. OlubunmiAribeana, explained that drug trafficking and drug abuse is acomplex global issue with devastating consequences for individuals, communities and the society as a whole.

Pharmacist Aribeana, called on private individuals and religious organizations to join hands with government in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in our society.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, General Buba Marwa (rtd), represented by Mr. ChigbuOdoemelam, highlighted the harms of drug trafficking and abuse, noting that cultural and societal contexts can influence local perspectives.

General Marwa, solicited the support of community-based initiatives in promoting education and awareness, and strengthening law enforcement efforts to address the complex challenges of drug trafficking and abuse.

Marwa, further stressed that global drug crises demands a collective efforts by investing in prevention to make informed choices and build resilience against drugs and illicit drug trafficking and create a safer and healthier future for the future generation.

In her remarks, Dr. Mya Ngo, who represented the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi, commended Nigeria for being part of this global effort by strengthening the health sector response, to address the need for people who use drugs by adopting strategies such: asharm reduction services, developing national policies and guidelines as well as setting up coordination platforms at the National and Sub-National levels.

Dr. Mya Ngo, reaffirmed WHO’s continued commitment to working with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social welfare on all health matters and pledged to continue in partnership with the country in its efforts to ensure access to effective prevention and treatment services for people who misuse drugs.