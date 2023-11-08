FG to Elevate Electoral Integrity to New Heights – Akume

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has declared the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to fostering a fair, transparent, and accountable electoral system, positioning it as the bedrock of democracy in Nigeria.

This statement was made during the inauguration of the Stakeholders Meeting on Policy Oversight for Electoral Integrity in Nigeria, a collaborative effort between the SGF’s office and the African Electoral Integrity Initiative, held today in Abuja.

Addressing a unified assembly of stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, Political Parties, Civil Society Organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, and International Development Partners, Senator Akume emphasized the significance of the gathering in upholding the sanctity of electoral processes. He described it as a critical milestone in the pursuit of a free, fair, transparent, and equitable electoral system.

The primary objective of the forum is to scrutinize existing electoral legislations, identify best practices, and establish guidelines for free, fair, and transparent elections. Senator Akume underscored the government’s commitment to making Nigerian elections more effective and efficient by incorporating technological tools in the electoral processes.

Emphasizing shared responsibility for safeguarding the integrity of electoral processes, Senator Akume called for collective efforts to uphold the principles of a free, fair, and transparent electoral system for the benefit of all Nigerians and the sustainability of democracy.

Expressing gratitude to Dr. Daniel Omofoman, Director of the African Electoral Integrity Initiative, for his dedication to political integrity in Nigeria, Senator Akume urged participants and all Nigerians to collaborate in ensuring a brighter and more transparent electoral future.

The event drew the participation of key stakeholders, including the Office of the Attorney General Federation/Federal Ministry of Justice, diplomatic communities, and prominent Civil Society Organizations such as Yiaga Africa, CASER, Flag Foundation, and the Centre for Democracy and Development.