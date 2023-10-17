FG to Cultivate 70, 000 Hectares Across Wheat Producing States

In an effort to enhance massive food production and nutrition security, the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, has revealed that Federal Government plan to cultivate about 70,000 hectares across the wheat producing states with an expected yield of 875,000 tonnes for National Food Reserve.

The Minister disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar-Maje, in Hadejia, Jigawa State recently.

He noted that 40 hectares would be allocated to Jigawa State while the remaining 30 hectares would be shared among the wheat producing States.

Sen. Kyari pointed out that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, was committed to enhancing food security through effective utilization of Smart Agriculture and stated that the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Umar Namadi’s was also committed towards making the State one of the leading wheat growers in the Country.

In his response, the Emir of Hadejia who was represented by the Galadima Hadejia, Alhaji Usman AbdulAziz called for the commencement of the wheat season in earnest, pointing out that the time to start planning for growing wheat was now.

In a related development, the Minister, while speaking to newsmen during the inspection of various wheat seeds in Kano State, revealed that Federal Government would grant 50 per cent subsidy to wheat farmers in the upcoming dry season, to enhance food security and self sufficiency.

In his words, ‘’we are fully committed to promoting substantial wheat production in the upcoming dry season farming for both local and foreign export activities’’

Sen. Kyari emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was geared towards securing food production, job creation, poverty eradication and inclusion of women and youths to tackle the issue of youth restiveness.

He pointed out that Jigawa State had demonstrated a strong commitment to wheat farming by dedicating 40,000 hectares of land.

The Minister revealed that Federal Government‘s Strategic plan was to safeguard the nation’s food production and achieve self-sufficiency, with the aim to minimize seed importation.

Highlight of the event was the inspection tour to Malam Alu Farm, Birnin Kudu LGA, 10 hectares rice farm at Marma, Guri LGA, National Seed Council, Hadejia, Jigawa State.

The Minister had also conducted facility tour to National Wheat Council warehouse in Sharada, AA. Albasu Grain Company Ltd. and Alyumna Seeds Production Company in Kano State respectively.