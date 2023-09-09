FG to Construct 1,000 Houses in Seven States

President Bola Tinubu has given the green light for the construction of 1,000 houses across several states in the region. This announcement was made by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a recent event in Maiduguri, Borno State, where he stood in for President Tinubu.

The ambitious housing project is set to be implemented in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger, and Benue States. It forms a crucial component of the Federal Government’s comprehensive strategy to mitigate the strife plaguing the northern regions of the country.

Vice President Shettima further revealed that President Tinubu has allocated a substantial budget of N50 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to initiate the Pulaku initiative. This initiative represents a non-kinetic approach to resolving the crisis afflicting the northwest region, signaling the government’s commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the pressing challenges facing the area.

According to him, “the President has approved the construction of 1000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna Niger and Benue, with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the fulani community; in Kaduna and Benue, he insisted that all the victims must be carried along.”

He added that all the parts of the country will benefit from the developmental strides of President Tinubu, while also stating that the Federal Government was planning to re-ignite wheat production in the country.

Speaking further, the Vice President noted that President Tinubu was aware of challenges confronting Nigerians and would make efforts to address them.

He said “Issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better.

Adding, “he is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the less privileged in the society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many.”