FG To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway December

The Federal Government on Sunday said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that has been under reconstruction for over a decade will be finally completed by December.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola said this during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels Television.

He said baring unforeseen challenges, the project will be completed before Christmas this year.

He also gave the same completion date for the 2nd Niger Bridge.

He said a 4 kilometres link Road would be constructed within the next four months to facilitate access to the bridge.

According to the Minister, contractors have assured him that the access road would be completed in the projected time.