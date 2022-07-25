Headline

FG To Complete Lagos-Ibadan Expressway December

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
34
Fashola
Fashola

The Federal Government on Sunday said the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that has been under reconstruction for over a decade will be finally completed by December.

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola said this during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels Television.

He said baring unforeseen challenges, the project will be completed before Christmas this year.
He also gave the same completion date for the 2nd Niger Bridge.

He said a 4 kilometres link Road would be constructed within the next four months to facilitate access to the bridge.

According to the Minister, contractors have assured him that the access road would be completed in the projected time.

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
34

Related Articles

Kashim Shettima

I’ll Never Accept Anything That Will Harm Islam – Shettima

2 hours ago
osinbajo

Osinbajo Shows Gratitude After Surgical Operation

3 hours ago
Peter Obi, Tinubu

I’m More Qualified Than Tinubu – Peter Obi

3 hours ago
Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Nothing New, Says FG As Terrorists Flog Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers

16 hours ago