FG To Collaborate With African Countries On Technology Transfer

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Momora has said that rapid socio-economic growth of the African continent cannot be achieved without collaboration of African countries.

Dr. Adeleke said this today when a delegation from Tanzania Commission for Science, and Technology led by the Director-General of NOTAP, Dr. Dan-Azumi Ibrahim paid a courtesy visit to him in his office, Abuja.

According to him, National Office for Technology, Acquisition and Promotion, (NOTAP) has the mandate of Technology Transfer and acquisition in Nigeria.

The Minister further stated that Nigeria is operating in a global village where no one is an Island to himself stressing that African nations should synergize, share knowledge and experiences in order to move the continent to greater height.

He noted that African countries have common history, ancestry, culture, and challenges which will enhance easier synergy for the economic emancipation of the continent.

According to Dr. Adeleke, African is in the age of 4th Industrial Revolution which is Technology driven and it involves the concept of Science , Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) pointing out that most countries of the world are moving from resource based to knowledge acquisition economy, necessary for the desired development and progress of Africa.

To this end, Dr. Adeleke said that the Forum for African Research Innovation (FARI) was launched recently and Nigeria will be privileged to host the maiden edition in October, this year.

Earlier, the Leader of the Delegation, Director-General of NOTAP, Dr. Azumi Ibrahim informed the Minister that after due consultation with Tanzanian Commission for Science and Technology the Agency identified areas of collaboration which will be of mutual benefit to both countries and decided to lead them to the ministry.

Speaking, the Director-General, Tanzanian Commission for Science and Technology, Dr. Amos Muhunda Nungu informed the minister that the aim of the delegations visit is to seek for collaborate in Technology Transfer with Nigeria.