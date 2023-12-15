FG to Check Quackery in Extractive Industry

The Federal Government has stated that it is committed towards promoting professionalism in the Nigerian Extractive Industry by checking and eliminating quackery in a sector that is acclaimed to be Nigeria’s huge source of wealth.

This assertion was made by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dr Oladele Alake at the 13th Induction ceremony and accreditation, Certificate Presentation organized by Council of Nigeria Mining Engineers And Geoscientists.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chinwe Okwugha ( Mrs), Asst. Director ( Information), For: Head, Press & PR.

The statement quoted Alake as saying: ”The solid mineral is Nigeria’s huge source of wealth, hence, the need to ensure that professionals only are given operating license in the mining Industry.”

“As from today, no Mining Engineer or Geoscientist will be recognized by the Ministry of Solid Minerals without COMEG registration . If you are not registered, you are quack and all reports that come into the ministry must carry stamp of the COMEG registration”, the Minister affirmed.

During his address at the induction ceremony, the Minister emphatically declared :” the era in which the country relies on oil for its economic development is over. The present Administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to looking inward for economic diversification. Hence the need to harness God’s given minerals to the country”.

While congratulating the Inductees, Dr Alake challenged them to always avail themselves the opportunity to constant learning, stressing, ”You must not take your training for granted, because the country counts on you to bring back its lost glory”.

Welcoming the gathering , the Registar, Council Of Nigerian Mining Engineers And Geoscientists, Prof. Zachaeus Opafunso, expressed his happiness for another induction for the Mining Engineers who have passed both written and Oral examinations. He added that Online examinations were also organized for members in Diaspora.

In his goodwiil message, the President Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS) Prof. A. S. Olatunji fnmgs, who was represented by Prof. Shedrack, said the induction program today was another landmark recorded since the inception of the Registrar, noting that the exercise is to enhance professionalism within domine for national growth.

Highlights of the event was the symbolic presentation of the COMEG Accreditation Certificate to the Vice Chancellor Al- hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Prof. Noah Yusuf by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Oladele Alake.