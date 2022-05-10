FG To Boost Emoloyment Through NOYA

The Federal Government has set up an online youth initiative known as the Nigeria Youth Online Assembly (NOYA), to empower the youth through timely dissemination of Information on career enhancing, trainings, job and employment placement opportunities via a unified platform so as to boost youth employment in the country.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, @hmsundaydare, while declaring closed a 3-day Sensitisation Workshop organised by his Ministry on the use of NOYA, held at the National Youth Centre, Odo-emu in Osun State today, stated that the initiative is in line with the present Administration’s avowed determination to lifting of

100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Represented by the Director, Procurement Department of the Ministry, Mr. Segun Oke, the Minister affirmed that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development recognises the fact that the energy, skills and aspirations of young people are crucial assets which no country can afford to waste.

He aded that, helping the youth to realize their full potentials by gaining access to employment is no doubt a prerequisite to poverty and sustainable development of Nigeria.

Mr Dare stated further that, rather than seeing youth as a burden to the society, the creation of a youth template offers the government a distinctive opportunity to focus on employment and job creation for young persons in the country.

According to him, the Ministry has in the last few years, conducted different skills acquisition and empowerment programmes as a result of the need to lift a huge number of youth out of poverty to ensure their productive and viable occupational engagement.

@ hmsundaydare explained that “it is on this note that the Ministry is creating awareness and innovative opportunities for Nigerian youth by advancing nimble values and principles, creating a safe space for networking, developing new skills, sharing ideas and flourishing together through leveraging on NOYA to crowd source youth employment in Nigeria”.