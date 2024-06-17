FG to Address Abuse of Elderly With National Ageing Policy

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Abel Enitan has stated that the implementation of the National Policy on Ageing will serve as a framework in order to drive the process of mainstreaming emerging issues concerning Older Persons, most especially the issue of Elder Abuse in the Country.

The Permanent Secretary stated this during the commemoration of the 2024 World Elders Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), with the theme: “Prioritising Dignity, Safety, and Wellbeing for Older Survivors of all Identities” organized by the ministry in Abuja.

Mr Abel Enitan, represented by the Director Legal Services, Barr Garba Haganawega said that International Days are occasions to mobilise, educate and create awareness to the public on issues of concern in order to address global problems.

“The existence of International Days predates the establishment of the United Nations; however, the UN embraced them, being a powerful tool for advocacy and awareness creation ”

He stated that the theme for this year aligns with the efforts of Nigeria Government to establish National Senior Citizens Centre.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that Elderly Persons globally are faced with numerous challenges, ranging from elderly abuse, neglect, violence and exploitation.

“This Commemoration is expected to provide updates on closing the circle, taking into “account policies” through relevant outcomes of the fourth review and appraisal of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (MIPAA), Universal Laws and how a legally binding instrument can provide standards to prevent and combat Elders abuse; as well as updates on the implementation of the five priorities of the Decade to tackle the abuse of older people through “evidence-based” gap maps, population based surveys and cost-effective solutions “.

Mr Enitan maintained that, “to achieve true transformative , inclusive and sustainable development, all Partners, NGOs, and the private sector need to support Older Persons as the active agent of societal development “.

While giving a vote of thanks, the Deputy Director Overseeing the Department of Social Development in the Ministry, Mr Peter Audu, thanked the participants for their readiness to carry out the awareness and appealed to Nigerians to stop all forms of abuse against Elder People.

Dignitaries at the event were; Director General National Senior Citizens Centre, Dr. Emem Omokaro, Deputy Director overseeing office of the Director Special Needs Mr Sunday Hezekiah, Deputy Director overseeing office of the Director Nutrition Mrs Fawekun I Oyeyemi. Others include; Achor Patience representing Director Internal Audit, Deputy Director Budget Mr Joshua Ajimalufin, Assistant Director Women and Vulnerable Children Mrs Usani, Assistant Director Humanitarian Affairs Mrs Barbara, among others