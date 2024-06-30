FG Threatens to Terminate Julius Berger, CCECC Calabar Road Contracts

The federal government through the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has threatened to terminate the contracts of Julius Berger and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) over the handling of the Calabar-Itu Road project.

Both construction companies have since been issued one week to remobilise to site or face termination of their contracts.

Umahi made this known on Saturday in Uyo during a Stakeholders’ Engagement on the alignment of section 3B and 4 of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Minister gave the contractors marching orders to mobilise to site, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released enough funds for the projects.

“We use this opportunity to warn CCECC, out of 35 kilometres, they just completed 2.5 kilometres double carriage way and 4.5 on single; that is very terrible. You talk to them, they say it is because of compensation.

“Our dear governor (Pastor Umo Eno) has since settled the compensation issue, so we have given them a marching order to mobilise to at least three sections of the road. Mr President has given enough money to fund the project; the same thing with Julius Berger.

“By the end of this coming week, if Julius Berger fails to remobilise to site, and CCECC fails to get mobilised in at least three sections, the jobs will be terminated.

“The worst of the roads in the entire South-South remains this Akwa Ibom to Cross River through Itu and Udoakpan Ekpo, and also the section that is being done by RCC.

“RCC has collected over N40 billion on that road, 15 kilometres of road, N156 billion inherited from the past administration, we have kept the price even though we don’t believe in it, but since it has been awarded and signed; but they are playing tricks.

“We have been on them to change their minds but by the end of next week, our 14 days notice of termination will elapse and we would terminate the project and give it to those who have mastery in the laying of concrete to come and use concrete in doing those roads,” he said.