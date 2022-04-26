FG Teaches Non-graduate Unemployed Youths How To Repair Phones

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that the Federal Government has concluded the training of non-graduates unemployed youths under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) on Smart Phones Repairs across the country.

The Minister disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the N-Skills Smart Phone Repairs training at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Director Human Resource Management, of the Ministry, Mr. Rufai Tokunbo, said that the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2016 as a mandate to lift 100 million vulnerable and poor citizens out of poverty across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

She said the programme has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians, including Persons with Disabilities and forcibly displaced persons (Internally Displaced Persons and Returnees).

’’In furtherance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP, processes have been instituted to institutionalize the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and to reach citizens.

This led to the introduction of N-Skills Programme which is based on a certification system and accreditation of practical training provided through informal apprenticeship system anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and the formal training system including using the Community skills Development Centres (COSDECs) in many States.

’’The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using certification system to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education. It targets marginalized and disadvantaged population, including those with primary or no- formal education”.

Continuing, the Minister said, “N- Skills accommodate many skills-based enterprises and the Smart Phone Repairs is used to pilot the programme under the N-Power non-graduate component. The Ministry worked with technical service providers to provide the N-Skills training services to 6,475 unemployed Youths across the Federation”.

The training which lasted for six weeks provided the trainees the opportunity to learn and develop competence in Smart Phone repairs business.

The Minister said the the trainees have acquired life- long skills that will help them to develop an entrepreneurial understanding of the trade.

She urge them to be responsible citizens, understand the theoretical aspects of smart phone repairs and gain practical experience of basic techniques.

The Minister reiterated the importance of the skills acquired at the in-centre training stressing that they were carefully selected to explore the job and wealth creation opportunities in the informal technology sector which is the fastest growing sector of the labour market.

Speaking further, she said on successful completion of the training, a certificate of attendance and starter pack, Rework Soldering Station, Digital Multimeter, Set of Precision Screwdriver and Repair Tool Kit and Magnifying Lamp will be issued to them to start the business.

She urged the beneficiaries to make use of the opportunity given to them to acquire this laudable skill which is an income generating activity that would contribute to local economic growth.

Earlier, the Lagos State Focal Person for NSIP, and the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in the State, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, told the Beneficiaries to take the skills acquired seriously so that they can reduce unemployment and poverty among the youths and vulnerable in the country. The Commissioner said “My Governor is concerned about the state of unemployment in the state, this is why the state government has trained a lot of people on solar, agriculture, amongst others”

She said Smart Phone Repair is a laudable initiative because phone is used by everyone, with this programme the youth will be able to earn a living, rather than waiting for white collar job.

Dignitaries at the event include the Lagos State Focal Person (NSIP) and Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment in the State, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, Director Yabatech Consult Limited, Uduak Inyang Udoh, Rector Yabatech, Engr. Obafemi Omomkungbe, Lagos State Coordinator Independent Monitor (NSIP), Mr. Rahaman Johnson, among others.