FG Tasks ICAO To Encourage Regional Liberalization

The Federal Government has called on the international Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, to encourage and support regional liberalization efforts as they could be used as incentives to achieving global multilateral agreement on liberalization of market access.

This call was contained in a speech delivered by the Honourable Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika at the 41st Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation ICAO holding in Montreal Canada.

In his address to the 193 member organization, Senator Sirika “call on ICAO to continue to encourage and support regional liberalization efforts, as they could be used as incentives to achieving global multilateral agreement on liberalization of market access”.

Senator Sirika also informed the Assembly that Nigeria’s efforts on liberalization has led to significant increase in the operations of foreign and domestic airlines and utilization of the nation’s airports, resulting in an annual traffic growth of over eight percent (8%). He disclosed that since the coming of President Mohammadu Buhari, passenger number have quadrupled, the number of airports and airlines have doubled and there is a noticeable increase in catering and other businesses, such that Aviation before covid became the fastest growing sector of Nigerian economy.

Senator Sirika while conveying the warm greetings and felicitations from President Muhammadu Buhari, and the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria also joined other delegations to congratulate the President of the 41st Assembly, Ms. Poppy Khoza and other elected officials of the Assembly.

The 41st Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organisation holds from the 27th of September to the 7th of October, 2022 in Montreal, Canada.

The Minister was accompanied by the Director General/CEO of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, Prof Mansur Bako Matazu