FG Tasks Athletes as Para-Games Kick Off in Abuja

The Federal Government has called on new athletes participating in the second edition of the National Para Games scheduled to commence in Abuja on Friday, December 8, 2023; to fill the void and ensure they take the lead from those athletes who have over the years made Nigeria proud as those athletes will soon edge out.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh made the call today in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, hours ahead of the opening ceremony of the second edition of the National Para Games, 2023.

Enoh stated that stars like Yakubu Adesokan, Lucy Ejike, Esther Onyeama, Eucharia Iyiazi and others have been successful for Team Nigeria over the years, but they are approaching the twilight of their careers, hence the need to fill in the expected vacuum

He explained that every individual, regardless of physical abilities, deserves the opportunity to reach his full potential in sports, adding that *the National Para Games is a testament to this belief, and we are excited to witness the emergence of future champions*.

The Minister informed that the National Para Games is not just about competing and winning medals but a platform to showcase the incredible talent and determination of our athletes with disabilities. “We are confident that this event will unearth new stars who will go on to achieve great things for the nation on the international stage,” Enoh said.

The Minister expressed optimism that the event will be a resounding success, which will further foster inclusivity and promote para sports in the country.

He stated that from the Barcelona 1992 Paralympic Games till date, Nigeria has won a whopping 80 medals at the Paralympic Games, which comprises 40 Gold, 19 silver and 20 bronze medals

Enoh also disclosed that the second edition of the competition will feature about 3000 athletes and officials from the 36 States of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.