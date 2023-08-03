News

FG Takes Control Of Kware Irrigation Scheme

The Federal Government has assumed control of the restored Kware irrigation scheme situated in Sokoto state.

Originally built in 1954, the irrigation system had deteriorated over time and was eventually abandoned. However, with the intervention of the federal ministry of Agriculture through the ATASP1 program, the scheme has been revitalized and is now fully operational.

The government, as part of its African Development Bank Agricultural Transformation Agenda Programme, awarded a contract worth 3.5 billion naira for the rehabilitation of the irrigation project.

The scope of the project includes 450 hectares of land designated for year-round farming activities, as well as a water drinking point for animals and a flood control system.

