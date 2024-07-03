FG Suspends Approval For Construction Of New Roads

The Federal Government has suspended approval for the construction of new road networks across the country.

This was revealed by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Sunday in Calabar, when the Federal Ministry for Works convened a stakeholders engagement on the proposed alignment for sections 3A and design for about 97km Spur of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway project with a segment from Cross River State to South-East and North-Central part of Nigeria.

According to him, the decision was a result of a directive by President Bola Tinubu, adding that the ministry will be prioritising the completion of ongoing projects in the country in the 2025 budget.

He explained that the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway has section 3A, about 38km, joining from the Akwa Ibom axis through Cross River State.

Umahi added that there will be a spur of the same coastal highway, about 92km in Cross River State, making it a total of 130km to be constructed within Cross River State.

According to him, the 92km spur in Cross River State will cross Enugu State, Ebonyi, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Abuja, and Lagos states.

The minister frowned at the poor handling of the existing contract of Odukpani-Itu federal road, directing that the first warning will be issued to contractors to return to the site or risk revocation of their contracts.

On the Lagos – Calabar Coastal highway project, Umahi, described it as a significant initiative of President Tinubu aimed at enhancing connectivity and promoting economic growth along the coastal regions of Nigeria.

“Once completed, the highway is expected to facilitate smoother transportation of goods and people, boost trade activities, and spur regional development,” he said.

The former governor of Ebonyi State said the project is one of Tinubu’s legacies that would outlive his administration and many others to come.

On his part, Cross River Governor Bassey Otu pledged his commitment to supporting the successful execution of the coastal highway project.

He said it portends great economic benefits for the state as well as the southern and north-central regions of Nigeria.

Represented by the state’s Deputy Governor Peter Odey, the governor said his administration’s maximum cooperation and support towards the realisation of this crucial infrastructure development is inevitable.

According to him, the importance of a good road network to the economic development of the state, region, and nation at large cannot be overemphasised.

He directed the state commissioner for works to engage with the team from the Federal Ministry of Works, and to ensure that nothing inhibits the smooth execution of the project which is scheduled to begin in Calabar axis in August.

Odey also assured the minister of works that the state government had secured the needed state executive council approval to pay compensation to ease the right of way for the contractors handling the Odukpani–Itu federal highway.

