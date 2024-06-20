FG Steps in to Address Health Challenge of Young Boy

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, under the leadership of the Minister, Barrister Uju Kennedy, has taken action to address the health challenge of Perfect Obi, a nine-year-old boy diagnosed with a heart defect.

Demonstrating her commitment to an open-door policy, Barr Kennedy received information about Perfect obi situation from a concerned citizen. Deeply moved by the case, she arranged a meeting with Perfect’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Obi Edward.

Barrister Kennedy actively sought partnerships with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to secure the necessary support for Perfect’s treatment. This resulted in a successful collaboration with the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation (SEOF) and Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital (DIOMH). These esteemed organizations generously pledged to cover the cost of Perfect’s heart surgery and associated medical care.

The Minister expressed her sincere gratitude for the immense generosity and compassion shown by SEOF and DIOMH towards Perfect. Additionally, she has assured the Obi family of the Ministry’s ongoing support, including providing for medication, accommodation, and transportation leading up to the surgery.