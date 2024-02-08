FG Sets Up Committee to Address Low Gas Supply

The Federal Government has set up an Inter-ministerial Committee in a bid to address the challenges of low gas supply to Gas (Thermal) Power Generating Stations in the country.

The committee was set up by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo and the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The committee will suggest ways and means of achieving a steady and sustainable gas supply to the Gas Power Generating Plants to meet both the domestic and industrial needs of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Chris Ugwuagbulem, the Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations).

The statement read in part, “The Inter-Ministerial Committee was formed at the end of the meeting between the two Ministries in the Office of the Honourable Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

“At the meeting, Ekpo outlined the challenges causing the low supply of gas to the Thermal Power Plants to include; Decade of Gas legacy debts; vandalization of gas resources infrastructures in the Niger Delta Region; domestic pricing of gas in dollars etc and he expressed his willingness to work harmoniously with any individual, organisation and Agency to solve these challenges.

“The Minister of Power , Chief Adebayo Adelabu in his remarks stated the need for the two Ministries to work collaboratively and solve the problem of low gas supply to the Thermal Power Plants in order to achieve an uninterrupted power supply in the country, stressing that, “there is absolutely nothing can be done in Nigeria without stable power.”

“Members of the committee were drawn from the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Power, Regulatory Agencies, Operators and Critical Stakeholders in the Gas and Power Sectors.

“The meeting was witnessed by some Directors in the Ministries of Petroleum Resources and Power.”