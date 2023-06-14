FG Sets September For Student Loan Disbursement

In a bid to provide financial assistance to students pursuing higher education, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced its plans to initiate the disbursement of student loans starting in September.

This update was shared by David Adejo, the Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, during a media interaction held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The recent signing of the bill by President Bola Tinubu has paved the way for students to access interest-free loans. This development marks a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to supporting students’ educational aspirations and reducing the financial burden they face while pursuing their studies.

With the modalities for loan disbursement currently being worked out, the Federal Ministry of Education is diligently preparing to implement this crucial initiative. The September timeline signifies the government’s determination to swiftly implement the program and provide timely financial assistance to eligible students across the country.

The student loan program holds immense potential to enhance access to quality education and empower students to pursue their academic goals without the constraints of financial limitations.

By offering interest-free loans, the government aims to alleviate the financial burden faced by students and enable them to focus on their studies, contribute to national development, and fulfill their potential.

As the Federal Government finalizes the necessary preparations, students and educational institutions alike eagerly await the commencement of the student loan disbursement. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to investing in human capital development and building a skilled workforce that can drive Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and development.

In the coming months, students and their families can anticipate further announcements and guidelines regarding the application process and eligibility criteria for the student loan program.