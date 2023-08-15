FG Seeks Withdrawn Of ‘Illegal Arms Possession’ Against Emefiele

The federal government is currently pursuing the withdrawal of the illegal possession of firearms charge that was previously filed against Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On Tuesday, the prosecution presented an oral application to the federal high court in Ikoyi, seeking to withdraw the charge.

Back on July 25, Emefiele was brought before a federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, facing a two-count charge related to the “illegal possession of firearms.”

Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, had ruled that Emefiele should remain in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) until he met the conditions for his bail.

However, a disagreement emerged between the Department of State Services (DSS) and prison officials, as the DSS insisted on retaining custody of Emefiele.

This conflict led to Emefiele’s re-arrest by the DSS within the court premises.

PROCEEDINGS ON TUESDAY

During the latest hearing, Mohammed Abubakar, the director of public prosecution (DPP) for the federation, announced the government’s intention to withdraw the charges against Emefiele.

Abubakar cited legal provisions such as section 174 (1) and (3) of the 1999 constitution and section 108 (1), (2), and (4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 as the basis for this decision.

The DPP explained that the decision was influenced by “emerging facts and circumstances of this case that required closer investigation.”

In response, Joseph Daudu, the chief defense counsel for Emefiele, argued that there was no formal application for withdrawal before the court. He emphasized that the authority to discontinue or withdraw charges lies with the attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

Daudu further pointed out that there was no legally appointed AGF with the power to make such decisions or delegate them to other officials.

The defense counsel argued that the withdrawal request should be formally submitted in written format rather than orally.

Daudu also mentioned that the defense team had submitted an application to the court regarding the DSS’s non-compliance with the bail order for Emefiele.

In response, Judge Oweibo noted that the application to withdraw the charge had taken the court by surprise. He stated that he would carefully examine the details before making an informed decision.

The court adjourned the case until August 17.

On June 9, President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele and instructed him to delegate his duties to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the deputy governor of the operations directorate.

Subsequently, the DSS announced the following day that Emefiele was in its custody for “investigative reasons.”