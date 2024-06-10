FG Seeks Return of Nigerian Girls Trafficked to Ghana

The Ministry of Women Affairs has said it will work with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to ensure the safe return of some Nigerian girls trafficked to Ghana for prostitution.

This was stated by Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye after paying a visit to the Ghanaian embassy to emphasize the urgency of rescuing the girls and bringing to justice those responsible for the trafficking.

Sharing on X social media platform, Kennedy-Ohanenye vowed that her ministry would hold all those involved in such heinous crime accountable, including traffickers, transportation agencies, and any parents who neglected their responsibilities.

She said, “I recently received a report concerning Nigerian girls being trafficked to Ghana, where they are subjected to molestation and abuse.

“Upon receiving this information, I expressed my deep concern regarding this issue to the Chargé d’Affaires of the Ghanaian Embassy, Mr. Samuel Baah-Duodu. I emphasized the urgency of rescuing these underage girls and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Mr. Baah-Duodu assured me they are aware of the report and are already in communication with the Nigerian consulate in Ghana. Their collaboration aims to secure the girls’ safe return and ensure the perpetrators are held accountable.

“Following my visit to the Ghanaian Embassy, I met with the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri. I learned that NAPTIP is actively working with Ghanaian authorities to facilitate the girls’ repatriation.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs will collaborate closely with NAPTIP to guarantee the safe return of these girls.

“Our efforts extend beyond repatriation. We will hold all those involved in this heinous crime accountable, including traffickers, transportation agencies, and any parents who neglected their responsibilities. Every child belongs to our community and deserves to be treated with love, care, and respect.

“In the coming weeks, we will implement proactive measures to prevent future occurrences and ensure those found guilty face severe consequences.”

Concise News reported that the suspect behind the trafficking of the girls has been arrested and is in custody. This was disclosed by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM.

As for the trafficked girls, NiDCOM said they “are safe in the watchful eyes of Chief Callistus, Nido Ghana BOT Chairman and the Nigerian mission in Ghana. We look forward to their safe return home.”

The trafficked girls are eight in number, six from Imo State and two from Plateau State.