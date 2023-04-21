FG Seeks Permission To Evacuate Nigerians From Sudan

The Federal Government on Thursday said it has asked for permission from the Sudanese government to enable it evacuate Nigerians stuck in the country currently facing military conflict.

This was after some Nigerian students in Sudan requested to be evacuated from the country because they were running out on basic needs.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the federal government called for a ceasefire in Sudan so that countries can evacuate their citizens.

The statement read, “The Federal Government is deeply concerned about the escalation of conflict in Sudan between Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, which has brought death and untold suffering to civilians.

“The non-adherence of the warring parties to numerous international calls for a ceasefire has worsened the plight of civilians and made it impossible to embark on their evacuation. Nigeria, therefore, wishes to reiterate the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

“In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Sudanese authorities and has, through the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, made an official request for permission to evacuate Nigerian students and other members of the Nigerian community who may wish to depart the country.

“Additionally, the Nigerian Embassy has created Whatsapp and Telegram platforms for the students and other Nigerians in Sudan, for the purpose of proper coordination and regular updates. Nigerians in the country are advised to remain indoors.”