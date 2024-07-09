FG Seeks Chinese Funding for Rail Projects

The federal government plans to seek financial assistance from China for the construction of the Ibadan-Abuja and Kaduna-Kano rail lines. This was revealed by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, during an inspection of the Kaduna-Kano rail projects alongside the National Assembly’s joint committee on land transport.

Senator Alkali explained that Vice President Kashim Shettima would engage with Chinese President Xi Jinping to secure the necessary funds, following directives from President Bola Tinubu. He noted that funding issues had stalled progress on these projects but confirmed that funds for the Kano-Kaduna segment had already been secured.

Additionally, the minister highlighted efforts to work with security agencies to deploy surveillance and protect rail infrastructure from vandalism.

He said, “The President is desirous in ensuring that these projects are completed and being put into use because transportation is an enabler of economic growth and a gateway to the nation’s economy. It is, of course, one of the eight priority areas of the present administration.

“The president has directed the Vice president to engage President Xi in a bilateral discussion on the financing of Ibadan-Abuja and Kaduna-Kano rail projects. So far, Kaduna-Kano has been released. We are just trying to cascade the final stage for the drawdown of the loan so that they will have the financing. That of Ibadan to Abuja is also under very serious engagement with the Chinese government.

“The Ministry and the Nigerian Railway Corporation are working hard to ensure that these vandals do not destroy our properties. We are deploying so many major surveillances in conjunction with the security agencies to ensure that these properties are not allowed to be vandalised.”