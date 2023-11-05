FG Says Committed to Paramilitary Officers’ Welfare, Peculiar Allowances

Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior in Nigeria, has reiterated the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enhance the welfare of paramilitary officers and implement approved peculiar allowances and increased rent subsidies. The Minister made these statements during a recent appearance on the Brekete Family magazine program of Human Rights Radio in Abuja.

Addressing concerns from certain quarters about alleged misappropriation of funds earmarked for new allowances, Dr. Tunji-Ojo clarified that the peculiar allowance for paramilitary services had received government approval, which would be incorporated into their salaries. He explained that this initiative, approved in the current year, had already gone through the necessary processes, including approval from the Salaries and Wages Commission. However, its implementation would be effective following the appropriation by the National Assembly in the upcoming budget cycle.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that adhering to these procedural steps is vital to prevent any misuse of government funds outside the budget, which would constitute a criminal offense. He assured the beneficiaries that every approved allowance would reach them, underlining that there would be no misappropriation under his watch. The Minister also disclosed ongoing efforts to align the salaries of paramilitary officers with those of the police, recognizing the significant risks they undertake during their operational duties.

Furthermore, he revealed plans to establish a Paramilitary Pension Board (PPP), mirroring the Military and Police Pension Boards. Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed that the creation of such boards is essential to acknowledge the operational hazards faced by these services. He emphasized that these measures are intended to enhance the job satisfaction and morale of paramilitary officers, promoting their dedication to serving the nation, as the saying goes, “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister extended gratitude to all security operatives for their dedicated service to the people of Nigeria. This reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to the welfare of paramilitary officers underscores the importance of supporting those who work tirelessly to safeguard the nation.