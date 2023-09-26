FG Restructures NASSCO, Appoints New Programme Heads

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has announced the restructuring of the National Safety Nets Programmes and appointments of new Programme Heads for the various clusters under the programmes.

The Minister made this known during her meeting with the management and staff of the National Social Investment Programme Agency in Abuja.

She said the restructuring and appointments is in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the Minister, the changes became necessary to give energy and sense of direction with desired results.

She said N-Power and other programmes were rolled out to create jobs and not pains for Nigerians, reminding them that their appointments are under probation for a period of six months.

Dr Edu warned that anyone who performed below expectations would be replaced, directing them to go to the field where the poor live and not to sit in their air-conditioned offices in Abuja.

“Every day, you must be out on the field achieving results. Nigerians are waiting. We have zero tolerance for inefficiency, excuses and verified results”.

The restructured programmes will target the relevant people, be transparent and accountable as well as rebuild the trust of the people in government again.

Speaking further, she said beneficiaries of the programmes must be willing to sign full Disclosure.

“We need to be more effective, imbibe private sector mentality, be flexible and work as a team”.

The appointments are as follows:

1) National Coordinator NASSCO- Hon Abdulaziz Danladi

2). National Cash Transfer Office NCTO Head of office – Dr Micheal Ajuluchukwu

3) NCTO Deputy Head of Office- Dr Janet Ekpenyong

4) National Programme Manager,Youth Empowerment Empowerment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) – Richard Romanus

5) National Communication manager NSIP – Hon Jamalu kaburu

6)National Programme Manager, Renewed Hope Shelter Programme for Refugees ,Poor and Internally Displaced Persons- Hon Chidinma Makuachukwu

7)National Programme manager, Grant For Vulnerable groups – Hon Thalis Apalowo

8)Programme Manager , At Risk Children Programme- Hajia Salia Sanusi Yusuff

9)National Programme Manager, National Home grown School feeding Programme (Renewed Hope Home Grown School feeding and End Hunger programme)- Hon Mrs Angor Obande

10) Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (Renewed Hope MSME Loan Programme)- Hon Dr Joseph Nkang.

11) Programme Manager,

N-Power Programme (Renewed Hope Skills Acquisition Programme) – Dr Akindele Adekunle Egbuwalo

12)Renewed Hope IDP Refugees out of school Programme (National Alternate school Programme )- Dr Mrs Etcheri Ansa

13) National Project Manager, Community and Social Development Programme- Hon Olubunmi Bello

The Honourable Minster of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, remains the Chairman, National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office(NASSCO) Management Team, while the Secretary NASSCO Management Team is Abel O. Enitan, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The Minister charges the new appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new offices as there will be no room for excuses or failure, in the actualisation of Renewed Hope mandate and in moving Nigeria Forward.

The appointments take immediate effect.