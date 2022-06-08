FG Restricts Moshood Abiola Stadium To National Team Use Only

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium will henceforth be restricted to national teams’ use only.

In a stadium signed by the Director (Press & Public Relations), Mohammed Manga, the Ministry said club sides will be prevented from making use of the stadium.

The stadium read, “In order to keep the main pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in good enough shape for use for international matches of the national teams, the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has directed that the stadium be closed to usage by club sides for any domestic competition.

“The Stadium will henceforth be used only for matches involving the national teams.

“This directive takes immediate effect.”