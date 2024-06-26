FG Reiterates Commitment to Restructuring Custodial Centres

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed its commitment to restructuring all Custodial Centres across the country towards national security .

Tunji-Ojo spoke during his inspection visit to the Maximum Security Custodial Centre in karshi and the New and Old Medium Security Custodial Centres in Keffi.

During his address to journalists in Keffi, Tunji-Ojo expressed satisfaction with the extent of work carried out. He said: “We are making progress and we are happy at the progress we have been able to make”.

Dr. Tunji -Ojo revealed that due to the effects of urbanization and population of inmates, the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Keffi will be relocated.

“You can see what I said about urbanization , you can see houses sharing fences with the Keffi Custodial Centres, it means it is not sustainable.We have to think about the location because of the effect of urbanization. We are taking the right steps and we appreciate the President for his concern. He is putting everything in place to ensure we have sustainable Custodial Centres across the country”.

The Minister reiterated that the government has already put in place measures to forestall a repeat of the Suleja incident. He expressed optimism that the unfortunate incident that happened in Suleja will not happen again.

“The name has changed from prisons to correctional services; and that has to do with ideology, from incarceration to a place of transformation, to a place of reformation, and a place of correction, ” the Minister said.

The Minister had earlier visited Maximum Security Centre in Karshi to look at the work going on there with regards to the 3000 capacity facility.

He assured Nigerians that the government will not rest until a complete transformation in the correctional service is achieved. “We will not rest until there is a complete transformation in the correctional service in Nigeria”.

He was accompanied on this visits by the Controller General, Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa and other top management staff of the ministry.