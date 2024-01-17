Health

FG Reinstates Funding for 13 National Health Regulators

President Bola Tinubu

In a significant move, the Federal Executive Council, led by President Bola Tinubu, has taken a decisive step to reinstate funding for 13 key National Health Regulators. The regulatory bodies had faced a setback when they were initially defunded in the 2024 budget, raising concerns about the potential impact on the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

The affected agencies, which play pivotal roles in ensuring the quality and standards of healthcare services, include the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria, Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria, Institute of Public Analysis of Nigeria, Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Health Records Registration Board of Nigeria, Community Health Practitioners Registration Board of Nigeria, Medical Rehab Therapists Registration Board, Dental Technologists Registration Board of Nigeria, Optometry and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria, and Dental Therapists Registration Board of Nigeria.

The decision to restore funding to these crucial health regulatory agencies reflects a commitment to upholding and enhancing healthcare standards across the nation. The move comes amid growing recognition of the vital role played by these organizations in maintaining the integrity of medical and health-related professions.

Experts and stakeholders in the healthcare sector have welcomed the decision, emphasizing the importance of a well-regulated and standardized healthcare system. The reinstatement of funding is expected to bolster the operational capabilities of these agencies, ensuring they can continue their essential functions without compromising on quality.

