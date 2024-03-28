FG Reconstitutes Team to Track Policy Implementation

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has reconstituted its task Delivery Team to track Policy Implementation in the Federal Civil Service.

This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Common Service Office(CSO),in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Raymond Omenka Omachi CFA, while declaring open a two-day workshop on the Office’s Deliverables Stakeholders Engagement held from 26th to 27th March, 2024 in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the Head of Service of the Federation, Honourable Ministers and Permanent Secretaries signed a Performance Bond agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the cabinet Retreat held in November, 2023.

Mr. Omenka announced that, the OHCSF has Nine (9) Deliverables with Forty-two Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to be tracked in assessing the performance of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation commencing from first (1st) Quarter of 2024. Also the High Impact Deliverables for OHCSF has (7) Deliverables with thirty one (31) Deliverables.

The Permanent Secretary also stated that, the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination & Head Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU), Hajia Hadiza Bala organised the 3rd Technical Review Retreat for Delivery Managers and Desk Officers for the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state from 23rd-27th January, 2024 to build the skills required to manage, drive delivery and deepen understanding of the processes and tools used for CDCU data collection, analysis and reporting, as well as strengthen the capacity of the delivery team to improve service delivery.

He stated that the workshop will serve as a veritable platform for interaction among staff, which will enable them develop required skills to manage and drive delivery as well as result tracking data management, collaboration and communication. He stated further that the workshop will equally provide opportunity for feedback from the Departments/Units and Agencies under OHCSF on the challenges being encountered while gathering and analysing data on Government Policies, Programmes and Projects for effective and efficient reporting.

Mr Omenka reiterated that collection, collation and analysing of data requires commitment and dedication from staff especially members of the OHCSF delivery team.

He urged participants to be active in all the sessions of the workshop in order to get the best result and ensure effective service delivery.

The following topics were discussed during the technical sessions:

i.Overview of the Presidential Priorities and Federal Government Delivery System

ii.Understanding the OHCSF Deliverable and Mapping of Agencies/Roles of MDAs in populating the OHCSF Deliverables.

iii.Populating the OHCSF Deliverables using the (CDUC) Delivery Report Framework and Templates (Output, Progress and Project Templates).

Earlier, the Director Planning, Analytics and Monitoring (PAM), in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Ayanda Muftau revealed in his welcome address that, the workshop was organised as part of efforts to engage the Directors and Desk Officers in the OHCSF on effective ways of tracking the implementation of Government Polices, Programmes and Projects along the eight (8) priority areas of the present Administration.

Mr. Ayanda also stated that, the workshop will provide the best way for developing more robust systems that could help in strengthening the tracking of Implementation of Federal Government Policies, Programmes and Project within the stipulated time.

The Director PAM, further stated that, the workshop will enable the delivery team develop their capacity to deliver on the task thereby ensuring the dividend of democracy to the people by way of reporting achievements of the present administration.