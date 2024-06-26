FG Reacts as NIN Sold for N100

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said his ministry is on top the issue of National Identification Number (NIN) being fraudulently purchased for as low as N100.

He said his ministry is in collaboration with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who supervises the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

In a statement, he said, “Second, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission(NDPC), a year old agency under my supervision as minister, has over the last few months created data compliance mechanisms for all MDAs and has since started a thorough investigation as to the circumstances surrounding this alleged breach.

“Having established that, I do believe that it is important to share the proactive steps I have taken upon appointment to help strengthen technology application in government, despite the historical siloed approach to procurement and development.

“For context, in October 2023, a few weeks after my appointment, I released a whitepaper (which you can find here – https://b.link/NigeriaDPI), elucidating my position on technology application within the public service and our proposed approach to leveraging existing investment in technology to accelerate economic prosperity through improved government processes.

“While some may not have recognised the relevance of that publication, it has shaped our approach and activities towards strengthening the use of technology in government while protecting the nation and our citizens.

“The very last paragraph of the whitepaper speaks clearly to how our approach will address and mitigate against issues around data breach and make our systems secure.

“Since the release of that document, we have initiated the following:

⁃ Presentation to kick off an alignment with all permanent secretaries highlighting the importance of a structured Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) approach and the need for Data Exchange across MDAs to strengthen Nigeria’s cybersecurity oversight for critical DPI

⁃ A 2-day workshop with Directors of ICT across all MDAs to enlighten and initiate a plan to strengthen DPI in Nigeria

⁃ Launched the #DevsInGovernment – a community of practice for all civil servants responsible for technology within the government which serves as a platform for enlightening and securing buy-in across the ICT cadre.

⁃ Launched the Responsible Data Management Course for Civil Servants (a partnership between the NDPC & Datadotorg) to improve on data handling and protection across government institutions.

⁃ Workshop with the Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure, to assess the status quo and agree on an implementation roadmap for DPI in Nigeria.

⁃ Conducted deep dives and knowledge exchange workshops on DPI and data exchange with Finland & Estonia as part of the design process for our Data Exchange System.

“Finally, we have submitted a request for a Presidential declaration to enable us align all MDAs behind our goal to implement a data exchange system in Nigeria.

“We anticipate that by the end of the year, the initial pilot of the system should be in place and cover a minimum of 5 MDAs with oversight for supporting Nigerians through critical “life events”

“I share this update to encourage Civil Society Organisations and those interested, to read the Whitepaper and engage with us as we strengthen our DPI.”