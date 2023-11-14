FG Probes Cancellation of 264 Nigerian Passengers’ Visas in Jeddah

Federal Government is investigating the cancellation of visas of 264 passengers, who were airlifted to Jeddah from Lagos and Kano on sunday, by the Saudi Arabian authorities.

This was disclosed in a statement by Special Adviser adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Al-Kasim Abdulkadir.

The statement revealed that the ministry of Foreign Affairs is now investigating the matter to see if any Consular or aviation rules had been flouted.

The statement said Nigeria had just participated in the Saudi Africa summit where bilateral discussions covering several sectors of the economy and mutually beneficial commitments were made between the two countries.

Al-Kasim indicated that despite the fact that the passengers went through the advanced passengers information system (APIS) during the check-in formalities in Nigeria, it was also monitored by the Saudi authorities.

He said, however, it was learnt that it was when the Nigerian embassy waded in that the Saudi authorities reduced the number of passengers that would be returned to 177 from 264.