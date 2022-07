FG Not Ready To Prosecute Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the federal government is not ready to prosecute his client.

This is as he lamented that the federal government had amended the treasonable felony charges seven times against the IPOB.

He said the FG was just developing new means to keep his client in custody.

“FG is not ready to hear this case; they are not even ready to try Nnamdi Kanu. What they want to do is they are applying all methods known to them to keep Nnamdi Kanu in perpetual detention. That’s what they are doing.

“I have done many cases; when a counsel is deposed for accelerated hearing of the matter, you will know.

“How can you tell me that a charge has been amended seven times since 2015.

“The last one they amended made it seven times they amended their charge, either reducing or increasing, and the court will keep on striking some of them out,” Ejiofor said on Thursday.