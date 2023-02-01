FG Not Aware Of Anyone Working Against Tinubu – Lai Mohammed

On Wednesday, the Federal Government claimed it was not “formally aware” of any organization attempting to thwart the ambitions of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The FG added that, in the run-up to the February 25 election, President Muhammadu Buhari was neither endorsing nor working against any particular candidate.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, made this known on Wednesday while addressing State House Correspondents, saying, “If there’s anybody who is working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”

He continued, “On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that, no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election. And I think this administration, and for that matter now, the most important person in this regard is Mr. President.

“I think he has shown by words and deed that he is committed to a free, fair and credible election. And fair, free and credible elections mean not favouring or disfavouring anybody.

“Everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura. He said the same thing. So if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially.”