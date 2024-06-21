FG, NGOs, CSOs Meet to Protect Women, Children

Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, under the leadership of Barr. Uju Kennedy, hosted the Nigeria Medical Association, Hotel Owners Association, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Public and Private Schools Association, CSOs, and NGOs at a high-level meeting at the Ministry’s conference room in Abuja. The meeting aimed to protect the rights and safety of women and children.

The Minister, Barr. Uju Kennedy, opened the meeting by emphasizing the importance of implementing digital and physical safeguards around schools, hotels, and hospitals to deter sexual and gender-based violence, bullying, and to prioritize the lives of women and children in emergencies. She announced that an agreement would be signed to ensure proper synergy and collaboration in enforcing the new directives across hospitals, schools, and hotels. CSOs will also assist in ensuring that the agreement is properly enforced and implemented.

The National President of the Hotel Owners Association, HRH Dr. Patrick Anyanwu, applauded the Minister’s initiative and promised to ensure that all 36 states comply with the rule *prohibiting the lodging of underage girls and children in hotels*. Violators will be prosecuted, which he believes will significantly reduce crime and societal menace.

Comrade Lucky Emonefe, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), appreciated the Minister’s efforts to secure the lives of Nigerian children and students. He assured the Ministry of NANS’ collaboration and outlined plans to promote adherence to the new directives through seminars and campaigns across tertiary institutions. Signposts with quotes such as “ALL FORMS OF BULLYING IN SCHOOL ARE HEREBY PROHIBITED,” “NO SEX FOR GRADES,” and “NO TO SEXUAL HARASSMENT” will be posted in all schools to deter violators, with mobile courts established to prosecute offenders.

The Minister of Health, represented by Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. Chris Isokpunwu, assured the Ministry of Health’s support and collaboration with this initiative. He also called on the private sector to join in ensuring the safety of women and children and encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to obtain health insurance for people in rural areas to help address challenges during emergencies.

In her closing remarks, Barr. Uju Kennedy noted the need for Nigeria to change the narrative to achieve positive results. She added that placing these signposts and bills across schools, hospitals, and hotels will help reduce crimes in these institutions. The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs will continue to ensure the safety of women and children within its purview.”