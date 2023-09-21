FG, NESG to Collaborate for Water Sector Advancement

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its dedication to collaborating with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) to propel the Water Resources and Sanitation Sector towards achieving its critical objectives.

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, FNSE, FNICE, FNIWE, made this resounding declaration during a momentous meeting with NESG members at his office in Abuja on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Prof. Utsev underscored the pivotal role of private sector engagement in realizing the Ministry’s ambitions and commended the NESG for its substantial contributions to Nigeria’s development journey. He pledged to work closely with NESG to expedite the implementation of the Water Resources and Sanitation mandate, aligning it with the goals of the present administration.

During the meeting, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, the team lead, harkened back to the inception of the first summit, where both the government and private sector jointly laid the foundation for a modern economy by establishing six fundamental principles. These principles, including democracy, national interest governance, the rule of law, enabling business environment, private sector commitment, and free enterprise, have played a pivotal role in driving transformation in Nigeria.

Dr. Aduloju emphasized the private sector’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation in fulfilling the current administration’s mandate. This partnership aims to attract substantial international investments and transform Water Resources into a valuable national asset.

Mr. Gabriel Ekanem, Thematic Head for Water and Sanitation under the Infrastructure Policy Commission of NESG, elaborated on the organization’s previous collaborations with the Ministry. These collaborations encompassed crucial areas such as water supply, data collection, the Water Resources master plan, and regulatory frameworks for Water Resources Management.

The presence of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, and several Directors from the Ministry underscored the significance of this collaborative effort to drive positive change in the Water Resources and Sanitation Sector.